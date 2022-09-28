SHERWOOD, Ark. – Police in Sherwood are asking the public to avoid the area around CHI St. Vincent hospital as they are investigating an incident in the area.
The Sherwood Police Department confirmed around 11:15 a.m. that there was an active shooter at the hospital.
Video from the Arkansas Department of Transportation traffic cameras in the area shows law enforcement blocking drivers from the streets near the hospital, and the iDriveArkansas map system shows no traffic on the streets around the facility.
A spokesperson for the hospital said CHI St. Vincent is working with Sherwood police to investigate a suspected incident at CHI St. Vincent North in Sherwood. Shortly after 11 a.m. the hospital confirmed a lockdown was in place.
Video from the scene showed multiple agencies responding, including the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Jacksonville Police Department, North Little Rock Police Department and the Arkansas State Police. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Officials with the PCSO said they had received reports of an active shooter at the hospital.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.