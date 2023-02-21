SHERWOOD, Ark. – Sherwood police are asking for the public’s help in locating a person of interest in connection with a weekend hit-and-run.

Investigators with the Sherwood Police Department said they are seeking Heath Barrentine for questioning in connection with the incident.

Police said that the hit-and-run happened at the intersection of Shelby Road and Kiehl Avenue just before 5 p.m. Sunday.

Barrentine is described as a white man standing 5 feet, 5 inches and weighing 175 pounds.

Officials ask anyone that may know Barrentine’s whereabouts to contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425 or the Criminal Investigations Division at 501-834-8799.