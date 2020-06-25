Breaking News
Sherwood Police investigating homicide off of Gap Creek Drive

SHERWOOD, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department was called at approximately 2:55 p.m. on July, 25 to a walking path off of Gap Creek Drive in reference to a car on the walking path.

Once officers got there they discovered the body of an unidentified man, dead inside the car.

The body was taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification.

The Sherwood Police Office is investigating the incident as a homicide. No further details will be released until the identification of the body and next of kin has been notified.

If you know anything about this you are asked to call police.

