SHERWOOD, Ark. – Sherwood police said Friday morning that they are investigating reports of a gas leak at Sylvan Hills Junior High School.

Officials with the Sherwood Police Department said that the location of the leak has not been identified but the school has been evacuated. The Gravel Ridge Fire Department is also investigating.

Officers confirmed that there are no injuries at this time.

School officials said students were dismissed at 11: 30 a.m. Officials with the SPD said fire crews and representatives with the gas company were still at the scene to investigate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.