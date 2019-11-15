Shooting at Churches Chicken, one person injured

KLRT - FOX16.com
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police are on scene of a shooting at Churches Chicken on Geyer Springs Rd.
Officers and Detectives on scene of a shooting at 7621 Geyer Springs Road, Churches Chicken. One person has been shot and is in critical condition, medical staff on scene now.— Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) November 15, 2019
One person has been shot and is in critical condition.
Medical staff are on the scene now.
More details to come.