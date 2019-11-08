Update: Shooting at Little Rock apartment complex is possible murder-suicide, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A shooting is under investigation at an apartment complex on the city’s southwest side.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department were called to the scene Friday afternoon at The Summit at Geyer Springs.

Soon after, police released this update via Twitter:

The Little Rock Police Department says it received a call shortly before 2 p.m. after someone heard gunshots in the area.

Officers then found the bodies of a man and woman inside an apartment.

No other details are being released.

