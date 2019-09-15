Shooting in Little Rock leaves one dead, another in critical condition, police say

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say they reported to multiple shot spotter activations around 2:30 a.m. this morning between the blocks of 4300 and 5100 of Asher Ave.

When officers arrived they found a man who was dead at the scene.

Another shooting victim was reported at a nearby hospital who police say is in critical but stable condition.

Detectives say they are still investigating the situation and a section of Asher Ave. has been shut down while they investigate.

As more information becomes available we will update the story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Lottery News Local News