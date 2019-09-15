Shooting in Little Rock leaves one dead, another in critical condition, police say

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police say they reported to multiple shot spotter activations around 2:30 a.m. this morning between the blocks of 4300 and 5100 of Asher Ave.

When officers arrived they found a man who was dead at the scene.

Another shooting victim was reported at a nearby hospital who police say is in critical but stable condition.

Detectives say they are still investigating the situation and a section of Asher Ave. has been shut down while they investigate.









As more information becomes available we will update the story.