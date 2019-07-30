Shooting reported at Sheridan Walmart, police say

SHERIDAN, Ark. – The Sheridan Police Department (SPD) is investigating a reported shooting at the city’s Walmart store but would not say if a victim had been found.

Officers were called to the store on S. Rock St. around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

The SPD says it has identified “persons of interest” but is not yet releasing any further details.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is assisting in the investigation.

Although it was reported as a shooting, investigators are working to determine what actually happened, the SPD says.