Shorter College hosting COVID-19 testing on Saturday, August 8

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shorter College with the Arkansas Department of Health and Jefferson Comprehensive Care System, Inc. will be hosting a community COVID-19 testing even on Saturday, August 8.

The testing will begin at 10 a.m. and will go until 2 p.m. on the campus of Shorter College.

The college also announced that all returning faculty, staff, and students will be required to test before classes begin on August 17.

The event is open to the public.

For more information you can call the Director of Communication Paisley Boston at 501-374-6306.