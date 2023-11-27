LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The historic Rock Island Railroad Depot in North Little Rock will soon transform into a technology hub for local college students thanks to a $1.2 million grant.

Shorter College president Jerome Green and officials from the city of North Little Rock made the announcement Monday.

The grant is from the economic development agency. It will fund the transformation of the building into a facility housing classroom, office spaces, a computer technology equipment center and meeting space for new and current students.

“We hope it will allow us to serve people who are trying to get skills for 21st century job opportunities and also to serve business community that want to upgrade the skill level their current employees have,” Green stated.

The building will also feature a credit union for students — faculty and staff. The goal is for work to begin in the spring and the doors open by the fall of next year.