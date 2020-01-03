Shot fired at car on I-30 service road in Little Rock, Benton woman reports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Benton woman and her son have escaped injury after she told police someone shot at her car as she drove onto an Interstate 30 service road near the Outlets of Little Rock.

The incident was reported to the Little Rock Police Department around 10:30 Thursday night.

The 26-year-old woman told officers she had been driving westbound near Bass Pro Parkway when another driver honked at her and she honked back. She said the driver tried to run her off the road and was seen holding a metallic object before she heard what sounded like something hitting the side of her vehicle. The driver then drove away and she continued home to Benton, where she discovered a bullet had struck her car.

The woman and her 4-year-old son were not hurt.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a black sedan, possibly a Dodge Avenger or similar model.

Officers searched for a crime scene but found no evidence, citing rainy conditions and heavy traffic in the area, according to a police report.