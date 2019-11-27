Shots fired in Little Rock neighborhood, hits home with kids inside

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – People living in a Southwest Little Rock neighborhood are in shock after someone fired multiple shots at their homes. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. Monday night in the 2300 block of South Chester. No one was injured but the shooter is still on the loose.

Connie Anderson was home with her kids and grandkids when the shots started.

“We heard boom boom boom boom boom gun shots,” Anderson said.

She told her family to duck for cover.

“I told them to get down. We laid down on our bed,” Anderson said.

Anderson said it’s not uncommon to hear gun shots in the area but never this close.

“Why, why would anyone want to shoot at our house or anybody else’s house for that matter? and we had eight kids in our house so it’s scary,” Anderson said.

Waking up this morning, she found a total of three bullet holes in the front and sides of her home.

“In my living room you can actually see the breakage of the bullet going in,” Anderson said.

That bullet just missed her son.

“When you follow the trail of where the bullet went in and you actually walk you can actually see where my son was actually sitting in my bedroom in that spot.,” Anderson said.

The Anderson’s weren’t the only family left terrified Monday night. Gailen Lewis just moved to this block.

“I’m just thinking I’m in a safe neighborhood,” Lewis said.

Now, she has some concern.

“No it wasn’t really scary but its something that makes you wanna cry,” Lewis said.

While these women are both relieved no one was hurt, they’re holding their loved ones a little tighter.

“We’re all just loving one another most definitely and just praying,” Anderson said.

Detectives have been looking around the neighborhood all day, checking in with those whose homes were hit and getting any information they can. Still no arrests have been made.