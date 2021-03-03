Significant closure scheduled for I-430 River Bridge this weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. – A significant closure of the Interstate 430 Arkansas River Bridge will occur this weekend, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.

Weather permitting, crews will conduct the following closures:

Fri., March 5, 8:00 p.m. continuing through Mon., March 8 at 5:00 a.m.:

• All southbound lanes between Interstate 40 and Cantrell Road will be closed.

• All northbound lanes between Rodney Parham and Cantrell Road will be closed.

• AND: Any traffic on I-430 north of I-630 must exit at Rodney Parham interchange and be diverted to a detour leading to Cantrell Road, where traffic may re-enter I-430 North. A single lane of traffic across the Arkansas River Bridge on I-430 North from Cantrell Road will be maintained during the closure period.

• Westbound Highway 10 to northbound I-430 entrance ramp

• Eastbound Highway 10 to southbound I-430 entrance ramp

These operations will allow crews to erect structural beams and install safety platforms. This single weekend closure will minimize the number of nightly lane closures required, thereby reducing the risk and exposure to the motorist as well as the construction personnel.

ARDOT encourages drivers to avoid using I-430 north of I-630 and to avoid I-430 completely where possible. Truck traffic should use I-30 and I-440. All traffic north of I-630 will be diverted at the Rodney Parham Rd. Interchange (Exit 8) onto a detour route. Truck traffic will not be permitted on the detour route and will be re-routed to I-30 and I-440.