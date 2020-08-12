Significant rainfall in southwest Arkansas leads to rainfall totals near 10 inches

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – An upper level disturbance that ran into a front as it moved from Oklahoma into west and southwest Arkansas produced a cluster of storms that built up over time, resulting in heavy rainfall across the area Wednesday morning.

The slow moving cluster of storms lead to rain falling over the southwestern fourth of the state for about 12 hours.

Radar estimated rainfall totals ranged from about five to almost ten inches of rain in parts of southwest Arkansas.

The counties that received the most rainfall were Howard, Sevier, Hempstead, Little River and Miller.

Preliminary rainfall totals in this defined section range from 7-10 inches. It’s possible that more than 10 inches of rain fell here.

Almost all of southwest Arkansas was under a flash flood warning at some point in time Wednesday morning.

Flash flooding was reported in Polk County near the city of Mena over Highway 375 and 88. There was another report of flash flooding occurring in Ouachita County near the city of Camden as water overflowed into people’s yards.

Law enforcement officials conducted a water rescue near Polk Road 54 in Mena where water flowed over roads and flooded ditches.