Silver Alert activated for Harrison man

BOONE COUNTY, Ark. — The Boone County Sheriff’s Department has activated a Silver Alert for a Harrison man.

James A. Harp, 61 was last seen at 7726 Navajo Drive in Harrison. He was last seen wearing a faded black t-shirt, blue jeans and green crocs.

He was last seen on May, 24 around 8:00 p.m.

Harp is described has having short, silver hair, brown eyes. He stands at 6’02” and weighs 175 pounds.

If you see or know of where Harp is please contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 741-8404.