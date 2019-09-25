Silver Alert activated for missing Fayetteville man

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Department of Veterans Affairs has requested the activation of an Arkansas Silver Alert for a local man who’s been reported missing.

Brett Kevin Bullock, 59, was last known to be at 100 North College Ave., near the Department of Veterans Affairs Hospital.

When last seen, he was wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.

Bullock is white, about 6’3″ tall and 230 pounds. He has gray, short hair and green eyes.

Bullock was reported missing around 2:30 p.m. on September 24.

Call 479-444-4050 if you have any information on this missing person.