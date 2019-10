VAN BUREN, Ark. – Police have activated a Silver Alert for a man they are trying to locate.

Rickey Eugene Luttrell, 65, 5’11” and around 250 pounds was last seen wearing a green t-shirt and blue jeans.

Luttrell was last known to be at 201 Drennen Street Van Buren, AR near Union Pacific Railroad Yard.

He may be traveling on a 50cc Black and Gray Moped.

If you have any information about where Luttrell could be you are asked to contact the Van Buren Police Department at (479) 474-1234.