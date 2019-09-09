Silver Alert activated for missing Sevier County man

SEVIER COUNTY, Ark. — The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office has requested the activation of a Silver Alert.

Tony Wayne Martz, 53, was last known to be at the Dollar General Store on 114 East Main Street in Lockesburg, Ar.

Martz is 6’01” and around 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Martz was last seen wearing tan cargo shorts, a beige polo shirt, white tennis shoes, a ball cap and glasses and possibly traveling in a black Chevrolet Ext Cab.

If anyone has any information they are asked to contact the Sevier County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 642-2125.