BENTON, Ark. – Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man from Benton, Arkansas.

The Benton Police Department said that 78-year-old James McConnell went missing from Benton at 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 29.

McConnell is described as a white man standing 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 160 pounds with short white hair. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, jeans and black tennis shoes.

He was last known to be at 131 West Drive and may be driving a black Dodge RAM 1500 with a camper shell. The truck has an Arkansas license plate with the number 403 551. The alert also stated that McConnell has not driven in months due to certain medical conditions.

Officials also said that McConnell is known to frequent the Mena, Alexander and Hot Springs areas.

At around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday, Arkansas State Police inactivated the Silver Alert for McConnell after he was found.