CLEBURNE CO., Ark. – Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a man missing from Cleburne County, Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police said that 64-year-old Bruce William Campbell went missing from Quitman at 9:00 a.m. on Dec. 28.

Campbell is described as a white man standing 5 feet 9 inches and weighing 220 pounds with short brown hair.

He was last known to be at 94 Jerry Lane in Quitman. Campbell may be driving a red Honda Accord with the license plate number 755 VSM.

Anyone who sees Campbell is asked to call the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office at 501-362-8291.