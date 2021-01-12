Silver Alert issued for Sherwood man missing since Monday afternoon

SHERWOOD, Ark. – Sherwood Police have issued a Silver Alert for 62-year-old George Phillips.
Phillips has been missing since Monday afternoon. He was last seen in the 8900 block of Highway 107 in Sherwood near the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
He is a white, 6 foot 3, 170 pounds. Last seen wearing blue sweats, a blue hoodie with a blue jean jacket.
If you know where he might be contact the Sherwood Police Department at (501) 835-1425.
