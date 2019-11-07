Update: Little Rock woman reported missing found safe in Tennessee

Update:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local woman reported missing on Wednesday has been found in a neighboring state.

“Norma Whiteside has been located safe in Memphis at a Greyhound station. Detectives are working with Memphis PD now,” said the Little Rock Police Department in a Thursday email.

No other details were released.

Original story:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have issued a Silver Alert at the request of the Little Rock Police Department in an effort to find 77-year-old Norma Whiteside.

Ms. Whiteside went missing Wednesday night, and was last known to be in the 1400 block of Labelle Drive, near 2nd Baptist Church.

She was wearing a white jacket.

Anyone who may have seen her or knows where Norma Whiteside may be is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.