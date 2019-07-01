Update: Man missing out of Sherwood found safe

Update:

SHERWOOD, Ark.- Earnest Lee Powell, Sr. was found and is safe, Sherwood Police say.

Original Story:

SHERWOOD, Ark.- Sherwood Police need your help finding a missing man.

Earnest Lee Powell, Sr., 70, went missing around 10 Sunday night, police say. He was last known to be at the 9000 block of E. Woodruff Avenue.

Powell is 5’11”, weighs 240 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Police say Powell could be traveling in a silver 2012 GMC Sierra pick-up truck with Arkansas license plate 268SMD.

If you see Powell or know where he may be, call the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.