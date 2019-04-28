Silver Alert: Searcy woman missing since noon on Saturday

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Stella Mae Wood

SEARCY, Ark. -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a Searcy woman.

76-year-old Stella Mae Wood was last heard from Saturday night when she called her sister and said she was getting off a bus in Texarkana on her way to Louisiana.

She is 5'4".

Stella Mae Wood may also be planning to visit an unknown address in Richmond, Texas.

Authorities are requesting anyone who may have seen Stella Mae Wood, or know where she is to contact the Searcy Police Department at (501) 268-3531.