SHARP CO., Ark. – Arkansas State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Sharp County, Arkansas.

The Sharp County Sheriff’s Office said that 72-year-old Deborah Linthicum went missing on Dec. 22 from Cave City.

She was last seen at 149 Kathenda Drive in Cave City and may be driving a blue Pontiac Vibe with license plate number 972XWH.

Linthicum is described as a white woman standing 5 feet 2 inches and weighing 185 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information about where Linthicum might be is asked to contact the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office at 870-994-2211.