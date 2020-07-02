Silver Dollar City employees test positive for COVID-19 after reopening

BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) – Silver Dollar City says it has been informed of employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 since the park’s reopening on June 13.

The Branson theme park said in its statement:

Our thoughts are with them and their families during this difficult time. We are working closely with the health departments to follow all required and recommended protocols. Our safety team has completed contact tracing and determined additional employees were in direct contact with the COVID-19 positive employees. Those employees who have been in direct contact are quarantined from work as established by CDC guidelines and are encouraged to be tested for COVID-19. We have no additional statements at this time.

If you’re planning to go to Silver Dollar City Attractions here are some guidelines that are in place due to COVID-19: