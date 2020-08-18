Simmons Bank Arena launches new lunch delivery menu amid pandemic

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena is launching a new lunch service experience, serving some of their most popular foods brought right to your door.

Since late March, the venue has halted all concerts and scheduled events, says Jeremy Flynn, the Simmons Bank Arena sales manager. However, the arena is bringing a new food service for locals to help with revenue.

“The arena business has changed a lot with coronavirus and everything. It’s affected us greatly, so we’ve been looking for new ways to try to re-engage with the community and of course, find ways to increase revenue,” explains Flynn.

Everything from flame-grilled beef patty burgers, to classic funnel cakes are available to order on the menu.

The service will run weekdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. as a new local lunch option.

“The cool thing about this menu during Arena Eats for lunch services – we’ve been able to offer a wider variety of what we normally sell by using some of the menus premium areas like our Miller Light Vibe Room and our Oaklawn Leagues Lounge and our suites,” Flynn says. “So there is things on the menu that you might not be familiar with but they will be great to try.”

Flynn hopes customers are pleased by the food and hope to continue to add more options to the menu.

For more information or to see the full menu for Arena Eats, click here.