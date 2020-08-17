Simmons Bank Arena launches new lunch experience

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Simmons Bank Arena has announced their new lunch experience where they will be serving out their popular arena foods via Doordash, Grubhub and Bitesquad.

Read their full announcement below:

“Simmons Bank Arena welcomes you to a new lunch experience, ordered at your fingertips and delivered right to your home or office. Enjoy dining without leaving your seat with selections from our premium menus and arena classics that are always a fan-favorite.

Click HERE for a full menu and ordering information on how to bring these delicious arena eats to your door.