NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Simmons Bank Arena is getting out of the graduation business.

Arena officials said Wednesday that they made the decision to no longer host graduations due to safety concerns.

The shift comes after a shooting at the North Little Rock graduation in May.

There was also a shooting one week earlier at a Hot Springs graduation.

District officials say that North Little Rock High graduation will now take place at the Jack Stephens Center on June 1, 2023, at the UA Little Rock campus.

Spokesperson Jana DeGeorge with Simmons Bank Arena said that in the facility’s 23-year history there have been three shootings at the location, all during high school graduations.