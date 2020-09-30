Simmons Bank Arena presenting Food Truck Fridays in October

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Simmons Bank Arena will be featuring different food trucks from around the area.

It will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on the VIP parking lot at Simmons Bank Arena each Friday in October.

This will be a safe and socially distanced event. The VIP lot is located on the Southside of the building (riverside) beside I-30.

You can visit the arena website at SimmonsBankArena.com for a weekly list of featured food trucks and menus.

Food Truck Fridays will be presented by Arkansas Select Buick GMC.

