NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A new event will bring legends of golf to the Natural State starting next fall.

Professional golfers will participate in a new PGA TOUR Champions tournament coming to Little Rock in 2024. Tour officials said the first Simmons Bank Championship will be played at the Pleasant Valley Country Club Oct. 21-27, 2024.

Simmons Bank CEO George Makris Jr., PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady and Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders were a part of announcing the five-year agreement at the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame Thursday morning.

“Simmons Bank has had a long passion for golf and a long passion for their community. They sponsored the Simmons Bank Open on the Korn Ferry Tour which is in Nashville, and they wanted to add to their portfolio,” Brady said. “But they wanted to add to their portfolio here in their hometown of Little Rock.”

“Simmons Bank has been a tremendous title sponsor on the Korn Ferry Tour and we are thrilled to have them join PGA TOUR Champions to sponsor one of our playoff events,” Brady said in a PGA release. “Bringing a tournament to their home in Little Rock shows Simmons Bank’s commitment to supporting their local community using the platform of professional golf to highlight the state of Arkansas and all that it has to offer.”

The country club, located at 1 Pleasant Valley Drive, has a 27-hole course and a 40,000 square-foot hitting area. Club board of directors president Jason Garner said the tournament would showcase the course and the capital city to the rest of the country.

“The opportunity to bring the Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs and top PGA TOUR Champions golfers to Little Rock puts our historic course on a national stage,” Garner said. “More importantly, Pleasant Valley Country Club is able to support the tournament’s charitable goals and create lasting community impact.”

The tournament will be the second playoff event that qualifies players for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, which is the final event of the PGA TOUR Champions season.

There are several Arkansans currently competing at PGA TOUR Champions events, including John Daly, Glen Day and Ken Duke, who just won the Shaw Charity Classic event on the tour earlier this month.

To learn more about the PGA TOUR Champions, visit PGATOUR.com.