LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Simmons Tower in Little Rock is embracing the spirit of the holiday season by giving to kids in need of a little cheer.

A lighting ceremony was held Tuesday night for the giving tree, which is now on display in the building’s lobby.

Hanging from it are ornaments representing gifts that can be donated to children who are healing from trauma.

Simmons Bank is partnering with The Centers, a residential treatment program that helps kids and their families overcome and heal from difficult experiences.

Employees, tenants, vendors and guests are encouraged to select an ornament from the tree and fulfill the wish listed on it.

Holiday Giving Tree donations can be dropped off at the Kelley Commercial Partners office located on the third floor of Simmons Tower through Dec. 18.