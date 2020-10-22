Sissy’s Log Cabin kicks off food drive at all locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Sissy’s 50th Anniversary Food Drive, which encourages customers and employees to give back to area food banks and pantries, kicks off Oct. 30 and will run through Nov. 13.

The food drive is part of Sissy’s Log Cabin’s efforts to increase access to healthy food throughout its communities this holiday season.

“Too many Americans live in homes that don’t always have enough food for everyone in the family,” said Bill Jones, CEO of Sissy’s Log Cabin. “The social and economic impact of COVID-19 has heightened this problem, particularly in under-resourced communities. It’s our hope that this food drive will help close these gaps in our communities and aid those in need.”

Each Sissy’s Log Cabin location will host individual food drives. Donations made at each store will remain in the respective communities. A raffle will take place at the conclusion of the drive and participants will receive one raffle ticket per 10 food items or $10 donated. One winner from each Sissy’s Log Cabin store will receive the Sissy’s Log Cabin exclusive Lagos 50th Anniversary Bracelet.

The Sissy’s 50th Anniversary Food Drive focuses on healthy, nutritious foods. Participants may collect nonperishable foods including high protein foods such as canned or dry beans, peanut butter, canned tuna and salmon. Also in demand are grains (such as brown and white rice, pasta, and macaroni and cheese), hot and cold cereal, canned vegetables, canned fruit, dried fruits, 100 percent juice drinks, granola bars and soups.

Partner organizations include First Ward/Living Grace Pantry in Pine Bluff; Arkansas Food Bank in Conway and Little Rock; Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas in Jonesboro; and Mid-South Food Bank in Memphis.

This year, Sissy’s Log Cabin is celebrating its 50th Anniversary since the store opened in Pine Bluff, Arkansas in 1970. To learn more about Sissy’s Log Cabin, keep up with the celebration, or browse brilliant jewelry, please visit SissysLogCabin.com.