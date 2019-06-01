Six shelters available for individuals, families impacted by historic Arkansas River flooding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — In response to the historic flooding forecasted to impact communities along the Arkansas River, the following shelter locations are open:

Red Cross operated shelters:

Evangel Temple, 1110 South 12 Street, Fort Smith, AR

Dardanelle Community Center, 2011 State Highway 22, Dardanelle, AR (temporary pet shelter available at Yell County Fairgrounds)

River Park Church of Christ, 1010 Lock and Dam Road, Russellville, AR

Don Owens Center, 10 Lower Ridge Road, Conway, AR (location includes a temporary pet shelter provided by the Faulkner County Animal Response Team)

North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow Street, North Little Rock, AR

Other shelter locations:

Family Life Church, 2309 S. Poplar Street, Pine Bluff, AR

As of noon on May 31, 91 people are in Red Cross operated shelters – 71 in Fort Smith, AR; 16 in Conway, AR, and 11 in Dardanelle, AR.

Identification and/or proof of residency is NOT required to be admitted to a Red Cross shelter. Individuals and families are encouraged to bring the following items with them:

clothing for a few days

bedding

toiletries

essential medication

a child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other items for your children

For more information on Red Cross relief efforts in Arkansas, please visit redcross.org/local/arkansas/about-us/our-work/tornadoes-and-floods-response-and-relief.html, or follow @ArkRedCross on Facebook or Twitter.

How to help:

During and after disasters, financial donations best enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation donate online at www.redcross.org.

To volunteer to assist with this disaster or future disaster, please go to redcross.org.

Emergency App w/Shelter info:

Anyone who needs to find a shelter may visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.

Designate Safe and Well:

The American Red Cross encourages those in areas affected by severe storms to list themselves as “safe and well” online at https://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/. Family and friends may then search for the name of anyone they are trying to locate on this site.