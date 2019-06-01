Six shelters available for individuals, families impacted by historic Arkansas River flooding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (News Release) — In response to the historic flooding forecasted to impact communities along the Arkansas River, the following shelter locations are open:
Red Cross operated shelters:
- Evangel Temple, 1110 South 12 Street, Fort Smith, AR
- Dardanelle Community Center, 2011 State Highway 22, Dardanelle, AR (temporary pet shelter available at Yell County Fairgrounds)
- River Park Church of Christ, 1010 Lock and Dam Road, Russellville, AR
- Don Owens Center, 10 Lower Ridge Road, Conway, AR (location includes a temporary pet shelter provided by the Faulkner County Animal Response Team)
- North Little Rock Community Center, 2700 Willow Street, North Little Rock, AR
Other shelter locations:
- Family Life Church, 2309 S. Poplar Street, Pine Bluff, AR
As of noon on May 31, 91 people are in Red Cross operated shelters – 71 in Fort Smith, AR; 16 in Conway, AR, and 11 in Dardanelle, AR.
Identification and/or proof of residency is NOT required to be admitted to a Red Cross shelter. Individuals and families are encouraged to bring the following items with them:
- clothing for a few days
- bedding
- toiletries
- essential medication
- a child’s stuffed animal, blanket or other items for your children
For more information on Red Cross relief efforts in Arkansas, please visit redcross.org/local/arkansas/about-us/our-work/tornadoes-and-floods-response-and-relief.html, or follow @ArkRedCross on Facebook or Twitter.
How to help:
During and after disasters, financial donations best enable the Red Cross to help people recover from disasters big and small. Call, click, or text to give: visit redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation donate online at www.redcross.org.
To volunteer to assist with this disaster or future disaster, please go to redcross.org.
Emergency App w/Shelter info:
Anyone who needs to find a shelter may visit redcross.org/shelter, download the free Red Cross Emergency App or call 1-800-REDCROSS (1-800-733-2767). The Emergency App is available in app stores by searching for the American Red Cross or going to redcross.org/apps.
Designate Safe and Well:
The American Red Cross encourages those in areas affected by severe storms to list themselves as “safe and well” online at https://safeandwell.communityos.org/cms/. Family and friends may then search for the name of anyone they are trying to locate on this site.