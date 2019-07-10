Sixth medical marijuana dispensary approved for Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A sixth medical marijuana dispensary has been approved for Arkansas.
Following an inspection, the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control board on Wednesday approved Fiddler’s Green in Mountain View to open for business.
The opening date will be determined by the dispensary’s owners.
The five other dispensaries in operation include:
- Doctor’s Orders (Hot Springs)
- Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs)
- Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton)
- Greenlight Dispensary (Helena-West Helena)
- Native Green Wellness (Hensley)