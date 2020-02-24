‘Skull Breaker Challenge ’ leaves Arkansas teen with concussion

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A student has been seriously injured at a local high school after he was unknowingly used in a dangerous challenge that’s spreading on TikTok called the ‘Skull Breaker Challenge.’

The challenge involves three people lining up to jump, but instead of jumping the two people on the outside try to kick the legs out from under the middle person.

The Pine Bluff teen was treated at the hospital for a concussion.

It happened at Southeast Arkansas Preparatory High School.

The school’s Principal Jeremy Cegers has released this statement:

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. Once staff was made aware of the incident, an investigation was immediately conducted and the students involved were suspended. A school assembly will be held tomorrow for all students to raise awareness of the harm that can be caused by activities like the “skull breaker challenge”.”

The principal would not say how many students were involved in the incident.

Ceger says the assembly will be a closed assembly for students.

Fox 16’s Susan El Khoury is talking to the teen and his mom today.