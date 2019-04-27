Small city shows big support for city employee Video

ARKADELPHIA, Ark.-- A man called by many, one of the mightiest pillars of a Clark County community, continues to fight for his life on Friday as the town wore "badger blue" to show support.

Arkadelphia's rallying behind the city's parks and recreation director who suffered a massive heart attack last Sunday.



"Badger blue" is the Arkadelphia School District's mascot and color. Mike Volz friends called him the biggest supporter of their kids. Therefore, there was no question that he would want the town painted in the city's school colors to support him.

A middle schooler skateboards in Arkadelphia's skate park before sitting down to talk about the man who makes that possible.

Reese Campbell said, "Never, never a bad time to see Mike. It always just kind of like lifts the spirits to hang out with him and talk with him."

The 6th grader talked about Volz who impacts his life.

"He thinks highly of everyone. He expects a lot but in a good way," he said.

The 12-year-old skated as his dad and Volz's other friends join the town and wear blue Friday to support the 52-year-old who they say everyone in town has a relationship with because of his impact on their community's kids.

His friend Matt Campbell said, "If there's something going on in Arkadelphia then likely Mike's in the center of it somehow or another."

Kids and parents have held impromptu prayer vigils since Monday for the director at the fields he manages.

"Which is perfect because Mike is always on his moped down at the baseballs fields filing something up or doing something or working with parents or working with kids," his friend and co-worker Nikki Chandler said.

A group of about a dozen people who know the city employee both personally and professional talked about the love everyone has for the man.

His friend Chris Baab said, "I've seen people post on social media who've lived in Arkadelphia for 50 or 60 years that they've never seen the community come together for one individual like this."

They said the big support in the Small Clark County community shows the number of lives the city employee impacts -- like Reese's.

"He never underestimates someone he always sees the potential in someone's personality or physicality whatever," Reese said.

We've learned Volz was transported to an ICU in Little Rock on Friday.

His friends have set up multiple ways for the community to help him and his family as medical bills begin to mount.

They set up a GO FUND ME page. People can also donate to the fund account set up at Southern Bancorp locations in Arkadelphia.