LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Fire crews are working to clear smoke out of Cumberland Towers after a blaze broke out in a third-floor laundry room.

One person was reportedly treated for smoke inhalation.

There was a partial evacuation of the complex in the 300 block of East 8th Street..

The Little Rock Fire Department responded to a report of the fire shortly after 5:00 p.m.

Fire crews were quickly able to extinguish the blaze before beginning the process of clearing the smoke floor by floor.

The exact cause of the fire has yet to be determined.