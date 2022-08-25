LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Fire Department helped after a small fire broke out at an Amazon fulfillment center Thursday afternoon.

According to an LRFD official, the fire originated around 12:00 p.m. from one of the facility’s storage shelves and burned a 4-foot by 4-foot area in the center.

Officials say no one was hurt and the fire was put out quickly by the building’s sprinkler system, but they found difficulty with the system turning off.

Fire officials also said the ventilation fans were not hooked up, so fans were brought in to get the remaining smoke out.