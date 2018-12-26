Small Town Fighting Crime in a Big Way

SEARCY, Ark. - It may be the holiday but crime still happens - big city or small town.

No matter the place, officers are still out serving and protecting.

However, Searcy Police Department is using slow times like today to be proactive in their work of crime fighting.

Sergeant Keith Pierson invited the news crew on a ride-along to witness first hand how he deals with crime in his city.

"All the crime going on in other cities I want to make sure crime doesn't happen here in the city of Searcy," says Sgt. Pierson. "We are less than 50 minutes away from a major city like Little Rock, we need to stay proactive and paying attention to our community."

The Searcy Police finds that buy being proactive they believe this has and will continue to lower the crime rate in their town.

"Basically to be vigilant and be here for our community," explains Sgt. Pierson. "When I'm out an about I try to make sure I'm making contact with the public."

Sgt. Pierson can be seen out and about shaking hands and greeting folks outside the local Walgreens. He even will go as far as drive down neighborhood blocks and wave to people outside.

"The more you are seen the more the bad guys know you are out," says Sgt. Pierson. "And the more folks in town know you care."

Now the city has already made 4 arrests on Christmas day. Two people have been arrested but not charged on drug possession and two other people have been arrested for a domestic violence warrant.

Nationally speaking crime tends to drop on Christmas Day. According to the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research violent crimes are relatively lower from Christmas Eve until New Year's Eve.