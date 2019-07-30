Smuggling attempt stopped at Arkansas state prison

Breaking News
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ark. – A smuggling attempt has been stopped at an Arkansas state prison.

The Arkansas Department of Correction (ADC) reported on its Facebook page Monday that the haul almost covered a conference room table at the Cummins Unit.

“Every bit of it was contraband intended for inmates. But a handful of sharp ADC officers stopped the smuggling before it even started,” the post reads.

The ADC says its officers were searching the feed mill and found a backpack inside a feed sack at the bottom of a grain bin. The backpack contained 13 pounds of loose tobacco, a half-pound of marijuana, rolling papers, cell phone chargers and 15 cell phones with touch screens.

“Inside a prison, this is dangerous stuff. That’s why the searching never stops for officers. They know that any place can be a hiding place and that all contraband is a security risk. Thank you for what you do!,” the post continued.

