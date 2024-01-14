NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the snow falls down, and builds along the roads, some are choosing to use their own two feet, rather than four wheels.

Near the I-40 & I-30 interchange, Robin Bettger saw the snow, and knew she didn’t want to drive.

“I have no intention of driving,” Bettger said.

She wanted to be safe.

“I walked, I’m sliding walking, there’s no way I would’ve driven,” Bettger said.

On her way to buy kerosene for her heater, as her heat went out, Bettger says she’ll keep her car in park.

“I drive a 4-wheel blazer, 4-wheel drive, and I wasn’t getting out in it,” Bettger said.

She lives in a hilly area. Peeking outside her window, she saw all she needed to see, to keep her off the roads.

“They go to stop and then just right through,” Bettger said, “sliding through the stop signs or they’re going off into this woman’s yard.”