Solar power plant to be built for Arkansas school district

AMITY, Ark. (News release) – The Centerpoint School District and Scenic Hill Solar have partnered to build a solar power plant to provide electricity to the District that serves nearly 1000 students in Clark, Garland, Hot Springs and Pike Counties. The new 1.04 MW solar power plant will produce 100 percent renewable energy for the Centerpoint School District’s operations. The solar power plant will save the School District over $40,000 each year that can be dedicated toward other District priorities without any direct investment of District funds.

“The Centerpoint School District has been investigating the opportunity to deploy solar power since the passage of Act 464 in early 2019,” says Dan Breshears, Centerpoint superintendent. “Scenic Hill Solar demonstrated the greatest ability to meet our needs and deliver savings to the District. We are excited to collaborate on the solar development that both provides a model of responsible citizenship for our students, and allows us to focus resources on the educational needs of Centerpoint students.”

“We are delighted to partner with Centerpoint School District on this powerful investment in renewable energy,” said Bill Halter, CEO of Scenic Hill Solar. “We commend Superintendent Dan Breshears and the Centerpoint School Board for moving forward with vision and commitment to provide renewable electricity, reduce total taxpayer spending on electricity, and position the District as a sustainability leader through the construction of this power plant. This dual commitment to fiscal responsibility and sustainability is a big reason for parents to look to Centerpoint School District as a place for children to thrive. We’re also excited to engage the nearly 1000 students of Centerpoint in this real-world application of science and technology, and to introduce them to the Scenic Hill Solar team members who have made careers from their STEM educations. Scenic Hill Solar is thrilled to partner with Centerpoint in deploying the energy technology of the 21st Century.”

The project will add over $1.5 million to the local economy in investment by Scenic Hill Solar and will begin construction after all governmental approvals are received. The project is slated for completion and generation of solar electricity in late 2020.

The 1.04 MW solar power plant will:

• Produce over 1,586,000 kWh of electricity in the first year of operation and over 44,286,134 kWh of electricity over the next 30 years.

• Produce enough clean electricity to satisfy 100 percent of Centerpoint School District’s electricity consumption

• Contain over 2500 solar modules

• Utilize a ground-mounted fixed-tilt solar array

• Reduce carbon emissions by over 30,753 metric tons which is the equivalent of: driving over 76 million fewer passenger car miles or eliminating the burning of over 2.3 million pounds of coal or providing over 4,609 homes electricity for one year.