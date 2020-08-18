SoMa Outdoor Dining Room expanding entertainment options

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The SoMa Outdoor Dining Room has expanded their entertainment options.

“The SoMa Outdoor Dining Room has proven to be a boon to each of the involved businesses and we want to continue to capitalize on that as we head toward beautiful fall weather,” Downtown Little Rock Partnership Executive Director Gabe Holmstrom said.

They will also be adding new entertainment days. Friday evenings will have live music, Tuesdays will feature chess matches, Thursdays will have open mic nights, and trivia will take place on Saturday evenings.

The dining room opened in June to help people in the SoMa neighborhood come together safely during the pandemic and now it has continued to expand. It has gained temporary status in the Entertainment District which means that alcohol can legally be carried within the district in approved cups. Live music was added and now much more is coming.

The dining room will be open from 4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 4-8 p.m. on Sunday. Hours may be expanded in the fall.

For more information click the file below.