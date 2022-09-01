NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you plan to travel this weekend, you’ll be happy to know no other state in the country has cheaper gas on average than Arkansas.

According to AAA, the natural state led the country Thursday with an average of $3.33 a gallon. The national average was 50¢ more expensive at $3.83 a gallon.

Referencing gas tracker, FOX 16 News found gas below three gallons in North Little Rock. That’s one-third cheaper than what the average Arkansan was paying in mid-June.

“$2.99. I haven’t seen that in a long time,” expressed Jennifer Beisner from England, AR. Across Arkansas gas prices are getting so low, drivers can barely believe it.

“I think they are running some kind of deal or special or maybe the gas ain’t no good. I’m going to find out,” Anthony Baker said with a laugh.

The price isn’t $2.99 everywhere, but what average Arkansans pay at the pump is the cheapest in America according to AAA.

AAA said the biggest factor in what’s driving prices down everywhere is the lower cost of crude oil which accounts for about 50% to 60% of what drivers pay at that pump.

“Arkansas consistently will be within the top ten cheapest statewide averages and there can be a number of reasons for that,” stated AAA Spokesman Nick Chabarria.

Chabarria pointed out the demand in other areas, their distance from gas lines or the Gulf, and the taxes each state has on fuel. In fact, all bordering states are within the top 10 cheapest statewide averages ahead of Labor Day weekend.

“So, if you’re not leaving too far from home, you should be in pretty good shape relative to the rest of the country,” Chabarria added.

Anthony Baker welcomes the cheaper prices. He was spending about $140 to fill up his 27-gallon tank in June. Thursday, he spent $90.

According to Gas Buddy, the state’s average price of gas hasn’t been this cheap since February before prices truly skyrocketed topping out at $4.54 a gallon.

Beisner said, “Because gas was so high it was affecting paying bills, so I had to cut some things out.”

So if you have been holding out on travel, this may be the weekend to hit the road.