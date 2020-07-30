Some locations to stop providing COVID-19 meals August 3rd

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Some locations are no longer providing COVID feeding locations in Little Rock as of Monday August 3rd.

The following locations are:

  • Booker Arts Magnet School located at 2016 Barber St.
  • Little Rock Brady Elementary School located at 7915 W. Markham St.
  • Little Rock Chapel Ridge Apartments located at 9400 Stagecoach Rd.
  • Little Rock Chicot Elementary School located at 11100 Chicot Rd.
  • Little Rock Cloverdale Middle School located at 6300 Hinkson Rd.
  • Little Rock King Elementary School located at 905 MLK Dr.
  • Little Rock McDermott Elementary School located at 1200 Reservoir Rd.
  • Little Rock Pulaski Heights Middle School located at 401 N. Pine St.
  • Little Rock Romine Elementary School located at 3400 Romine Rd.
  • Little Rock Stephens Elementary School located at 3700 W. 18th St.
  • Little Rock Terry Elementary School located at 10800 Mara Lynn Rd.
  • Little Rock Wakefield Elementary School located at 75 Westminister Dr.

