PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The son of a Former Jefferson Regional Medical Center patient claims his father’s health took a turn for the worse due to the heat conditions following the hospital’s loss of power on Tuesday morning.

A fire also broke out that same Tuesday, leading to several patients being transferred.

Keion Fair said he moved his father to UAMS, but the process was not a smooth one.

Fair said he was never informed by JRMC staff on what needed to be done to get his father to a new hospital and out of the hot conditions.

No air conditioning and power at the Jefferson Regional Medical Hospital in Pine Bluff left patients and visitors heated.

“It was something odd to see walking through the hallways instead of in their rooms like they would normally be because of the lack of air,” Fair said.

Fair’s father was a dialysis patient at JRMC before moving him to UAMS in Little Rock.

He says his father was checked into JRMC on Sunday and was making improvements until the power went out on Tuesday morning.

“It started getting really hot in the room,” Kesha Cobb, a family friend said.

Cobb says Fair’s dad developed a fever overnight.

“He didn’t have a fever the whole time he was in the hospital, but his fever got to 101 following the power outage,” Cobb said.

The family says since then, his health has declined even more.

Keion says, for his father not to get the transfer care he needed from JRMC, they dropped the ball.

He says JRMC staff told him there weren’t any beds available at UAMS,but when he called UAMS they just stated that they needed a physician to sign off the transfer.

He says their transfer was denied, so they took it upon themselves to get his father to UAMS on Wednesday.

We came directly to UAMS. They accepted him immediately and they put him in a room in less than 4 hours,” Cobb said.

Fair believes if they didn’t take matters into their own hands, his father probably wouldn’t be alive.

We did reach out to personnel from the Jefferson Regional Medical Center for comment on these allegations but didn’t hear back.

JRMC released a statement that said all power and services have been restored and the hospital is accepting patients again.