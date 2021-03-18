Son of Pine Bluff murder victim forgives alleged killer

PINE BLUFF, Ark.—The son of a murder victim in Pine Bluff is finding ways to declare Victory Over Violence after his father was gunned down last week in Pine Bluff.

Pine Bluff Police say Edson Jones, 56, was shot in front of the Beech Street Apartments.

“He didn’t deserve to die,” said Lamound Randle, Jones’s son.

Randle says it’s been a difficult week without his father and now having to plan his funeral.

“I’ve been a little emotional, I’ve been crying, I’ve been grieving just taking it day by day,” said Randle.

Pine Bluff Police say witnesses report hearing Jones engaged in an argument just before he was shot.

Investigators say they found Jones with a gunshot wound to the head.

Robert Thomas, 22, now faces charges in his death including first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

“A young man– hasn’t really learned anything about life– and you’re going to shoot a 56-year-old man,” said Randle. “ It breaks my heart to see a 22-year-old give away his life over nothing.”

Randle says his father was someone everyone could depend on in Pine Bluff and that his death was senseless.

“I just hope this young man understands that he took something from not only me but his whole family and he basically ruined his life,” said Randle.

Randle says he is calling for people across the state to stop turning to gun violence and to solve their problems another way.

“Not just Pine Bluff but most of Arkansas– this young generation needs to grow up and think before they make dumb decisions like that,” Randle said.

Police say they are still working to figure out what happened prior to the shooting.

Edson’s funeral will be next Saturday in Pine Bluff.

Thomas is currently behind bars at the Jefferson County Jail.