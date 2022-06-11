CLARK COUNTY, Ark. — Powerful Friday night storms left many in south Arkansas without power. More than 18-thousand homes and businesses were in the dark, and many roads and homes were left covered in storm damage.

Shelley Tucker, the public relations and communications representative for South Central Arkansas Electric Cooperative Inc. lives in Curtis where she said the damage is unquestioned but how it happened is still a mystery.

Tucker said, “Nobody still knows if it was tornadoes or straight-line winds or what but there were multiple multiple trees down, blocking roads, power lines tangled, it was pretty crazy to see. “

By Saturday night only one county was still seeing significant outages. Ashley County reported more than 700 outages from its 8,800 homes and businesses.