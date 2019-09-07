SouthArk Expo headed to El Dorado, Sept. 7

EL DORADO — The 21st annual Southark Outdoor Expo is coming to the El Dorado Conference Center, Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 7, and anyone who loves the outdoors should make plans to attend.

Christy Cottrell, foundation development coordinator for the South Arkansas Community College Foundation, says the event is a favorite of many people throughout the state. The expo has won many accolades, including regular appearances in the Best Festival category by the Arkansas Festival and Events Association.

“We are excited to once again have Mrs. Laura Rogers and Mr. Johnny Knighten at the Expo with activities for the kids and exhibits teaching about different aspects of the AGFC,” Cottrell said.

Contests include the Hero 5K Run/Walk, a rib cook-off, car show, and a dog show. All contests include cash and prizes for contestants. Live bands will be performing throughout the day. A full day of hands-on activities and exhibits for outdoor enthusiasts, families and children will take place.

Admission is one or more canned or packaged food item per person, which will be donated to a local food pantry.

Visit www.southarkexpo.com for more information.